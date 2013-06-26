Mapping Our Cosmic Main Street

Milky Way seen from Kitt Peak National Observatory
Despite the fact that we can peer outward with our telescopes into deep space for billions of light-years, our local celestial landscape is downright murky. I write about this conundrum in my latest Natural History column, where I discuss how astronomers first tried to map the Milky Way's spiraling arms. Click here to check it out.
