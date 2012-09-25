What this stunning picture revealed were some 2,000 galaxies in different stages of development. Like a geological core sample, it displayed galaxies in the local, intermediate, and distant universe altogether, out to some 12 billion light-years.
Now a team of astronomers has assembled the eXtreme Deep Field, or XDF for short. They've combined ten years worth of data taken by Hubble (some 2,000 images in all) from a patch of sky in the constellation Fornax. This one digs some 13.2 billion years back into time, to just half a billion years after the Big Bang.
|Hubble's eXtreme Deep Field
All I can say upon gazing at this image is, "Wow!" How can anyone doubt the possibility of other life beyond the solar system when we have these myriad cosmic cradles sprinkled through space and time.
No comments:
Post a Comment