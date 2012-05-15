Chasing Galaxies
In this era that offers us such wondrous pictures of galaxies, showing their vivid evolution over the eons, it's easy to forget that astronomers once thought galaxies evolved relatively little after their initial formation in the early universe. And the woman primarily responsible for changing that view was Beatrice Tinsley. She is said to have "changed the course of cosmological studies." Click here to read about this story in my latest column in the April issue of Natural History.
|Beatrice Tinsley
