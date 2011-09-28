|Fried Egg Nebula
This humongous yellow star shines half a million times more brightly than our Sun (is there a sunblock strong enough?) and is a thousand times bigger. If it replaced our Sun, this 20-solar-mass star would almost engulf Jupiter. Earth would be toast.
This star is quite active, hence the two spherical shells of dust and gas that surround the central star, setting up the fried-egg appearance. This material was jettisoned outward in a series of explosive bursts over the last few hundred years. When this hypergiant finally dies as a brilliant supernova some day, watch out!
Image Credit: ESO/E. Lagadec
