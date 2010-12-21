Let the Sunshine In

Today is the Winter Solstice. You may be lamenting the official start of winter (coincidentally the Boston area is now getting its first snowfall of the season), but I'm rejoicing. Starting today, and continuing over the next six months until the summer solstice, our daylight hours will be growing by roughly two minutes each day. Alleluia—the sun is coming back to us here in the northern hemisphere.
And to put the cherry on the sundae, we get a lunar eclipse on the same day. That hasn't happened since December 21, 1638. Sir Isaac Newton wasn't even born yet. That came four years later.
